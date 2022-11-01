NFL 2022 trade deadline deals

USA TODAY Sports

Star running back Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers two weeks ago. But it wasn’t the last trade before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Here’s a look at the trades made the past two weeks:

The Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines, sending running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Colts.

The Broncos sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets for pass rusher Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round selection.

The Falcons traded suspended receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars for conditional draft compensation.

The Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The Dolphins got edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos for the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick (acquired in the Trey Lance deal), the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins also received the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick.

The Commanders sent cornerback William Jackson III and a sixth-round draft pick in 2024 to the Steelers for Jackson and a seventh-rounder in 2025.

The Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool.

The Lions and Vikings did a rare deal between division rivals, with the Detroit sending tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to Minnesota for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Ravens acquired edge rusher Roquan Smith from the Bears in exchange for linebacker A.J. Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The Eagles sent a fourth-round draft selection to Chicago for edge rusher Robert Quinn.

The Chiefs traded for receiver Kadarius Toney, sending a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Giants.

The Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for a 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder if Robinson runs for 260 yards for New York this year.

The Cowboys got defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2023 seventh-round selection from the Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Kansas City traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to Atlanta for a conditional seventh-round draft pick to clear $1.4 million in salary cap space.

The Bills acquired safety Dean Marlowe in a trade with the Falcons, who received a 2023 seventh-round pick in return.