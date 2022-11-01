NFL 2022 trade deadline deals

Star running back Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers two weeks ago. But it wasn’t the last trade before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Here’s a look at the trades made the past two weeks:

The Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines, sending running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Colts.

The Broncos sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets for pass rusher Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round selection.

The Falcons traded suspended receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars for conditional draft compensation.

The Dolphins acquired running back Jeff Wilson from San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The Dolphins got edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos for the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick (acquired in the Trey Lance deal), the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins also received the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick.

The Commanders sent cornerback William Jackson III and a sixth-round draft pick in 2024 to the Steelers for Jackson and a seventh-rounder in 2025.

The Bears traded their 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool.

The Lions and Vikings did a rare deal between division rivals, with the Detroit sending tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to Minnesota for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Ravens acquired edge rusher Roquan Smith from the Bears in exchange for linebacker A.J. Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The Eagles sent a fourth-round draft selection to Chicago for edge rusher Robert Quinn.

The Chiefs traded for receiver Kadarius Toney, sending a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Giants.

The Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for a 2023 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder if Robinson runs for 260 yards for New York this year.

The Cowboys got defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2023 seventh-round selection from the Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2024.

Kansas City traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to Atlanta for a conditional seventh-round draft pick to clear $1.4 million in salary cap space.

The Bills acquired safety Dean Marlowe in a trade with the Falcons, who received a 2023 seventh-round pick in return.

