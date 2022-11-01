Packers add Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton to team’s Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers, 2015 NFC Championship
The Packers have announced that former wide receiver Jordy Nelson and guard Josh Sitton will be the next two players inducted into their Hall of Fame.

Nelson was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and played nine seasons in Green Bay. He had 550 catches for 7,848 and 69 touchdowns in a Packers uniform. He had a big game in the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV victory, and he was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2016.

Sitton was also drafted by the Packers in 2008, going in the fourth round. He played eight seasons for the Packers and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

The Packers’ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Green Bay.

6 responses to “Packers add Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton to team’s Hall of Fame

  1. I honestly read this headline as they were signing Jordy Nelson, and I was like, yup that makes sense actually.

  4. Very Deserving recognition for these two. I’m still trying to digest the enshrining of Greg Jennings. SMH

  6. Well deserved.

    Sitton is one of the most underrated players of this era. Dominant, from the moment he got on the field.

