PFT turns 21 today

Getty Images

In October 2001, I had a decision to make. Sign a one-year deal to continue writing a weekday news and rumors column for ESPN.com’s Insider service or start my own thing and see what happens.

I chose Door No. 2. And so, for a $500 startup fee and $50 per month, PFT was born on this day, 21 years ago.

There was no plan other than to have some fun writing about a sport I’d loved for, at the time, 30 years. The Internet had become the great equalizer, allowing a stowaway to invade the ship without ever physically climbing aboard it.

It was a low-cost hobby at first. Over time, it started to generate a little revenue. In early 2006, Sprint arrived as our first major sponsor. That’s when I knew that, eventually, my primary gig of practicing law would be ditched for full-time, all-time PFT duties. That happened in 2009, when NBC came along with an exclusive licensing deal that has lasted for 13 years and counting.

I used to dread the possibility of my hobby becoming my primary endeavor. I didn’t want it to ever feel like a job. It still doesn’t, most of the time. And even when it does, it’s a lot better than any job I’ve ever had.

From time to time, I get asked how it all happened, primarily by someone who would like to do the same thing. There’s no grand vision or formula. Find something you like to do, hope to be naturally not horrible at it, and work and work and work and work and work. That could mean treating it as a second (unpaid) job, chewing up whatever free time you have. It could mean going with less sleep. It could mean never taking a day off.

Also, be ready for anything. Time, life, and circumstance will have much more of an impact on what you do than what you hope or plan or wish to do.

Regardless, that’s the key. Find a sweet spot of your talents and your passions, bust your ass, and be very flexible. Once that happens, 21 years will fly by — and you’ll enjoy every minute of it. Or at least most of them.

We hope you’ve enjoyed some of your time here. We realize none of this would have happened without you, and my family and I (and everyone connected to the operation) will be forever grateful that you choose to waste some of your valuable time reading crap like this.