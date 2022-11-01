PFT turns 21 today

In October 2001, I had a decision to make. Sign a one-year deal to continue writing a weekday news and rumors column for ESPN.com’s Insider service or start my own thing and see what happens.

I chose Door No. 2. And so, for a $500 startup fee and $50 per month, PFT was born on this day, 21 years ago.

There was no plan other than to have some fun writing about a sport I’d loved for, at the time, 30 years. The Internet had become the great equalizer, allowing a stowaway to invade the ship without ever physically climbing aboard it.

It was a low-cost hobby at first. Over time, it started to generate a little revenue. In early 2006, Sprint arrived as our first major sponsor. That’s when I knew that, eventually, my primary gig of practicing law would be ditched for full-time, all-time PFT duties. That happened in 2009, when NBC came along with an exclusive licensing deal that has lasted for 13 years and counting.

I used to dread the possibility of my hobby becoming my primary endeavor. I didn’t want it to ever feel like a job. It still doesn’t, most of the time. And even when it does, it’s a lot better than any job I’ve ever had.

From time to time, I get asked how it all happened, primarily by someone who would like to do the same thing. There’s no grand vision or formula. Find something you like to do, hope to be naturally not horrible at it, and work and work and work and work and work. That could mean treating it as a second (unpaid) job, chewing up whatever free time you have. It could mean going with less sleep. It could mean never taking a day off.

Also, be ready for anything. Time, life, and circumstance will have much more of an impact on what you do than what you hope or plan or wish to do.

Regardless, that’s the key. Find a sweet spot of your talents and your passions, bust your ass, and be very flexible. Once that happens, 21 years will fly by — and you’ll enjoy every minute of it. Or at least most of them.

We hope you’ve enjoyed some of your time here. We realize none of this would have happened without you, and my family and I (and everyone connected to the operation) will be forever grateful that you choose to waste some of your valuable time reading crap like this.

  4. PFT is a Scorpio. Explains everything, my wife is one, so there’s that. Happy Birthday, PFT. For old times sake, a “Move on or move out” from Len Pasquarelli would make the day better.

  5. Congrats! Great advice on doing something you like, and watching for how to make the most of it.

  8. Seriously, this is one of the great, great success stories of the Internet. Certainly not on the scale of Facebook and Amazon and the mega-sites. But, for one guy starting from nothing to a brand name known to literally tens of millions of football fans worldwide with a TV show and all a massive following. Pretty damn impressive. Only in America!

  9. I need to get wasted before I read your articles so now you can join me. Seriously… congrats

  10. It has been just about a daily read (I don’t dare admit to more often) for most of that time.

    Well done.

  11. Congratulations on 21 years! I miss Taco Bill and the dumpster! Days without an arrest must have really pissed off the NFL. Nice work Florio and the rest of the team!!

  12. WOW I am old. I started reading 18 years ago, before you were associated with NBC. I remember having mixed feelings when you partnered (I think that is the correct term here) with NBC but I have to say outside losing the calendar with a brown colorful name the site has remained largely the same.

  13. Pretty cool reading the backstory on this. You’ve probably made more money doing this than you would have as a lawyer as well. Congrats!

  14. Happy birthday. You will never realise how important you were/are to fans outside the US. Especially in the early days when alternatives to PFT were team puff pieces and matter of fact style accounts at other sites.

  15. Many congratulations and made it into and NFL fans must visit and read site and show, whichever side of the pond your at.

