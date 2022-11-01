Rams reportedly offered 2024, 2025 first-round picks for Brian Burns

Getty Images

The Rams are willing to keep effing them picks.

Albert Breer of SI.com recently reported that the Rams offered their first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers declined.

Nine days ago, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported than an unnamed team had offered two first-round picks for Burns. Schefter said that the Panthers regard Burns and three other players (Jaycee Horn, DJ Moore, and Derrick Brown) as untouchable in trade.

That’s obviously baloney. Those four players aren’t untradeable at any offer.

As to Burns, the fact that the picks don’t come until 2024 surely is a factor, especially if G.M. Scott Fitterer fears that he’s either on or approaching the hot seat.

It makes sense, over the next four hours, to watch both the Rams and Burns. If L.A. already has its vault of future picks open, the Rams could try to get someone else, like perhaps Bradley Chubb from the Broncos.

And maybe someone will make the Panthers an offer they won’t refuse for one or more of their skilled young players.