Report: Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Posted by Charean Williams on November 1, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT
Calvin Ridley is suspended at least through the 2022 season, but when he returns, the receiver will have a new team.

The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars for conditional draft compensation, Mia O’Brien of 1010XL reports.

In March, the NFL suspended Ridley for betting on games during the 2021 season. He can apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023.

Ridley missed most of the 2021 season to deal with mental health issues.

The Falcons made Ridley a first-round choice in 2018, and he caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career in Atlanta.

  5. Wow, Jags made a nice move there. Low risk, high reward. It’s crazy Ridley was suspended for the entire year and Deshaun, well….

  6. The Jaguars are doubling down on Trevor Lawrence. He better work out or the franchise is set back for decades.

  7. Shrewd move by the Jaguars. I absolutely love it provided its a 3rd round pick or lower.

    1 year, $11.1M is a bargain.

    The gambling stuff isn’t a concern moving forward.

    Good job Jax. They need to get Lawrence real weapons.

  8. I think that the reason that Ridley is suspended is ridiculous. It’s not like he’s Deshaun Watson.

  9. That Calvin Ridley was suspended an entire season for betting on a game when he was no longer on his team just shows how back asswards the league is in terms of punishment for their players.

  12. So..you give up a draft pick for some head case WR who If he plays Next season will not have played a snap in two and half years? Got it.
    Just what a QB who is just outside of Bustville needs. No wonder JAX is a perennial basement dweller.

