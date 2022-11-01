Report: Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Getty Images

Calvin Ridley is suspended at least through the 2022 season, but when he returns, the receiver will have a new team.

The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars for conditional draft compensation, Mia O’Brien of 1010XL reports.

In March, the NFL suspended Ridley for betting on games during the 2021 season. He can apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023.

Ridley missed most of the 2021 season to deal with mental health issues.

The Falcons made Ridley a first-round choice in 2018, and he caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career in Atlanta.