Report: Irv Smith Jr. out 8-10 weeks with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Vikings’ trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday made it likelier that the team will move on without Irv Smith Jr. after this season and a report about Smith’s ankle injury suggests he may have already played his last game for the Vikings.

Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to miss 8-10 weeks as a result of the injury.

That timeline leaves the door open for Smith to return to action, especially if the Vikings remain on their current trajectory and make it to the playoffs. The length of the layoff and the possibility for complications in recovery that delay his return could mean that he doesn’t make it back before the season is out.

Smith has 22 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 2019 second-round pick missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury and has 88 catches for 844 yards and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.