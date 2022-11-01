Report: Lloyd Cushenberry will miss time with groin strain

Getty Images

The Broncos don’t play this week after beating the Jaguars in London. But when they return to play in Week 10, they’ll likely be without one of their offensive starters.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, center Lloyd Cushenberry will miss some time with a groin strain suffered during the Week Eight victory across the pond. Cushenberry had to exit the game during the first half.

Veteran Graham Glasgow replaced Cushenberry on Sunday and would be in line to start when the team returns to action in Week 10 against the Titans.

Cushenberry has been the Broncos’ starting center since the club drafted him in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Glasgow has started four games for Denver this season and has 90 appearances with 82 starts in his career.