Report: Packers offered Steelers second-round pick for Chase Claypool

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 1, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023.

But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would be “considerably higher” than Green Bay’s second-round selection by the time the season ends. That’s even though both teams are currently 3-5.

The Packers were looking for some help at receiver for a unit that has struggled to score in 2022. Green Bay hasn’t reached 30 points in a game yet and is averaging just 17.5 points per game in the team’s four-game losing streak.

Allen Lazard leads the team with 340 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Robert Tonyan leads the club with 35 catches. Rookie Romeo doubt has 30 catches for 296 yards with three touchdowns.

But second-round pick Cristian Watson has caught just eight passes for 64 yards in five games. Free agent signee Sammy Watkins has nine receptions for 150 yards.

8 responses to “Report: Packers offered Steelers second-round pick for Chase Claypool

  1. Honestly, I think the Bears would’ve been better off letting the Pack have Claypool. There had to be someone out there cheaper. It does make the high 2nd the Bears traded more understandable though.

  3. If Pickett cant get the ball to him – how will Fields do it? It doesnt matter we have our 2 walking bandaids who seem to love being on the sidelines with Love.

  6. Yeah, I don’t buy it.
    The last thing Pittsburgh would want to see is Claypool excel on another team. And he’d have a much better chance of doing that with Rodgers than Fields. Plus Chicago will likely play harder throughout the season during their rebuilding process, whereas one could easily see Green Bay mail it in if they’re eliminated from the playoffs earlier than expected.
    Wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers and Bears picks aren’t that far apart in next year’s draft…

  8. Uh oh. Lions, Vikes and Bears all making moves. But nothing from the Packers. Aaron is going to be super crabby again.

