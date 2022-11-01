Ron Rivera missed time last week to see his mother, who died Monday

Getty Images

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was out of the office for two days last week for personal reasons.

He flew to California to spend time with his mother, Delores, the team announced Tuesday, and she died Monday night.

“We are saddened to announce that coach Rivera’s mother, Delores, passed away peacefully yesterday evening with her husband and family members by her side,” the team said in a statement. “Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two days with her last week. The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to coach Rivera and his family.

“The Rivera family would like to say thank you for the many kind thoughts and prayers they have received. Arrangements are pending, and we would ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The Commanders did not announce whether Rivera would miss time away from the team this week.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ran practice last Wednesday in Rivera’s absence before he returned Wednesday night.