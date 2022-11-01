Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, cut JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Jaguars at Falcons
The Seahawks announced a couple of changes to their practice squad on Tuesday and both players involved flamed out with their original teams after being drafted in the early rounds.

The Seahawks have signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. They released wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside in a corresponding move.

Minnesota made Treadwell the 23rd pick of the 2016 draft, but he only caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Vikings. He spent the 2020 season with the Falcons and last season with the Jaguars.

Arcega-Whiteside was an Eagles second-round pick in 2019. He was traded to the Seahawks this summer, but failed to make the 53-man roster before signing to the practice squad.

2 responses to “Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, cut JJ Arcega-Whiteside

  1. White side was terrible…give kudos for the Seahawks cutting him after 4 months….took the eagles 3 years before we gave up on him.

  2. Both are complete busts. Treadwell is now on his 6th team in 7 years and has only put up 1,184 receiving yards. Why bother?

