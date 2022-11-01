Sean McVay: We have to make it feel like we’re not wasting plays when we run the ball

Getty Images

The Rams have the 31st-ranked rushing offense in the league, which has led to an unbalanced offense that has been a big reason why the Rams have a 3-4 record at this point in the season.

After Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, head coach Sean McVay said that the problems couldn’t be laid solely on the shoulders of the team’s running backs and he expanded on his frustrations with that aspect of the offense during an interview for the team’s website.

“We’ve got to figure out how to make it a better operation that you don’t feel like you’re wasting plays because, in some instances, that’s what I feel like,” McVay said. “And we’re getting some of the looks that we want and we’ve got to be able to execute better. We’ve got to be able to hit blocks better, we’ve got to be able to handle movement better and then we’ve got to be able to create a little bit more than what sometimes the play is blocked for. Those are things that I don’t think is asking too much. . . . Ultimately, those are things we’re always looking at. You absolutely have to be able to run the football.”

The Rams were bidders for Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt to the 49ers and they could make a trade for a running back before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The latest chatter has them looking at different positions, however, and McVay’s assessment of the situation suggests that simply adding a back isn’t going to fix all that is ailing the run game.