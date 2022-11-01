Self-aware Bears plan for a potentially bright future

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
The Bears have followed a memorable Monday night win in New England by trading away a couple of their best players. So with pass rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith gone only four days apart, what are the Bears trying to do?

Obviously, they’re not trying to do everything they can to win every possible game in 2022. Whether that’s tanking or rebuilding or something in between doesn’t matter, as long as they don’t actually admit to tanking.

They’re necessarily admitting that the path to the postseason is narrow for 2022. They’ve faded into the Minnesota rearview mirror for the NFC North crown, and with both the Cowboys and Giants poised to capture two of the three wild-card berths, the Bears would have a very hard time emerging from a scrum that will include the Packers, the Commanders (yes, the Commanders), and the second- and third-place teams in the NFC West (currently, the 49ers and Rams).

The moves also reflect a recognition that Quinn was likely going to be cut after the 2022 season, and that it was unlikely that they’d keep Smith in 2023.

They could have held onto Smith, letting him leave via free agency and potentially getting a third-round compensatory pick in 2024. If, however, they plan to make a splash in free agency when March arrives, they wouldn’t have gotten anything for Smith.

The Bears also are paying millions to both players for the rest of the season, which basically amounts to buying future draft picks. They’ve added a second-, fourth-, and fifth-rounder for 2023.

And 2023 is when things will get rolling. Forget about 2022. If Aaron Rodgers retires (or even if he doesn’t), the division could be wide open by next year. The Bears are planning to try to take it over.

It’s a form of tanking. It’s strategically doing less now in the hopes of doing more later. And, again, as long as no one admits to it, the league will never do anything about it.

  1. Please stop using the term “tanking” to refer to any team that realizes they aren’t going to win the Super Bowl this year and are trying to amass assets that will help them win in the future. The players and coaches are trying as hard as they can but management needs to think about the present and the future at the same time. This is just smart management.

  2. Bears 2023 picks (so far):

    1st round (own)
    2nd round (own)
    2nd round (Ravens)
    3rd round (own)
    4th round (own)
    4th round (Eagles)
    5th round (own)
    5th round (Ravens)
    7th round (own)

  5. Very well said. It’s about time that national media recognizes what most Bears fans did back in July. This season is not about winning. It’s about clearing out the Ryan Pace-era bloated contracts, get some picks, and evaluate Fields. Everyone who was saying “they’re not giving Fields any weapons” doesn’t understand that this had to be a total rebuild.

  6. Looking around the NFC, there really isn’t another young quarterback with the potential to explode outside of Trey Lance and maybe Jalen Hurts. Kyler Murray has size and intangible issues, and every other NFC quarterback is either old, limited, or bad.

    Justin Fields has that potential. We’ve never seen him with a true number 1 receiver yet, and he is flashing in year 1 of the Getsy offense. As a Bear fan, I wouldn’t trade this situation for literally anyone else in the NFC.

  7. Well at least this Florio gets it. The Bears are tanking. The defensive front 7 has been totally gutted. It now consist of career backups and scrubs. If teams want to pass against the Bears, their QB’s can now pitch a tent. If they want to run, the RB will get 10 yds before being touched. In order to win the Bears offense will now have to put up 60 points a game. For all intents and purposes, the Bears have forfeited the 2022 season. I don’t see them winning any game remaining on their schedule.

  8. Obviously only one thing actually matters. It’s the NFL in 2022. If Justin Fields develops these moves look awesome. If Justin Fields doesn’t develop everyone gets fired.

  9. It’s good to see McCaskey seeing things as they are instead of holding out and losing on opportunities to improve next year.

    Come 2023 & 2024 Bears have zero excuses for not being competitive.

