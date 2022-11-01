With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Ravens have won five games and lost three. In each of their defeats, Baltimore blew double-digit leads.

From 21 against the Dolphins to 17 against the Bills to 10 against the Giants, the Ravens could be much better than they currently are.

The arrival of linebacker Roquan Smith gives the Ravens a chance to get much better, moving forward. Just take a look at their schedule.

After a Monday night trip to New Orleans, the Ravens have a bye. Baltimore then hosts the Panthers, visits the Jaguars, plays the Broncos at home, travels to Pittsburgh and Cleveland, returns home to face the Falcons and Steelers, and then finishes the season at Cincinnati. Although the current campaign has served as a reminder than anything can and does happen, where are the “oh crap, they’re in trouble” spots on that slate?

Sure, the Steelers and Ravens always play tough, hard-fought games against each other. But Pittsburgh is 2-6 and fading. Other than the Falcons and Bengals, who are 4-4 each, every team left on the Baltimore schedule is below .500.

So they can stop blowing leads. They can keep winning games. They can capture the division and win at home in the wild-card round and potentially disrupt the seemingly inevitable Chiefs-Bills showdown in the AFC Championship by taking out one of those teams in the divisional round.

After that, who knows? The Bengals beat the heavily-favored Chiefs in Kansas City last year for a berth in the Super Bowl. The Ravens could be the one to go on a run in 2022.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run

  1. Laughable. Their secondary stinks as does their DL. You look at the overall health and depth of that team and the smoke and mirrors routine won’t translate to “making a run”.

    They’ll have 60 million tied up into Lamar and Smith next year, too. Not good.

  2. Roquan Smith is a one-trick pony and won’t be changing any fortunes for that team. Saints are gonna run that team out of the Super Dome.

  4. The Ravens are playing the comp pick game if they cannot re-sign Roquan Smith. He will net a 3rd round comp for sure and they rarely sign picks that would cancel those out.

  5. touchback6 says:
    November 1, 2022 at 1:31 pm
    Laughable. Their secondary stinks as does their DL.

    ———

    Then what does it say that a “laughable” team beat the Pats?

  6. Baltimore and NY Giants are doing it with smoke & mirros. If they think a single piece fixes that, they better be checking their rear view constantly.. they are coming for you, and I don’t see a Division Ch. in your immediate future, no wild card from AFC N.

  7. So the Ravens will get to the playoffs and get knocked out in the first round. Woo. Hoo. They’ll never go any farther with Lamar Jackson as their Quarterback…especially when he wants so much for his (ahem) “value”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.