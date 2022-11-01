World Series rainout puts Game Seven, Sunday Night Football on a collision course

Getty Images

The inability of the Astros and the Phillies to play the third game of the World Series on Monday night means that, barring further weather issues, the fifth game will be played on Thursday night, at the same time the Texans are hosting the Eagles.

It also means that, if there’s a Game Seven, it will clash with Sunday Night Football.

Yes, it would be Phillies-Astros on Fox against Titans-Chiefs on NBC. It would make for an interesting apples-to-apples reminder of the power of pro football, relative to the sport formerly known as America’s pastime.

Think about that. Game Seven of the World Series on one channel. A solid midseason NFL matchup on the other. In the 1970s, it would have been a slaughter for baseball. In 2022, football will prevail — if it comes to that.

Once upon a time, the NFL avoided staging Sunday night games that would go against the World Series. Starting in 2010, pro football embraced the challenge. This year, baseball abandoned ship.

Rain has potentially pulled baseball back into the Sunday night boat, if the World Series makes it to a seventh game. It will be time for baseball to batten down the hatches. Whatever that means.