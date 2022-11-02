Aaron Rodgers on his thumb: “I wish I could tell you it was feeling better”

Getty Images

On the surface, the news that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced on Wednesday seems positive, since he hasn’t been practicing on Wednesdays, due to a thumb injury. As he explained it to reporters, however, it’s still an issue.

“Well, I heard it was going to be just a jog-through, so I figured I might as well get down there and be around,” Rodgers said from the locker room. “I wish I could tell you it was feeling better. But it was more just the necessity of jog-through, and feel like my presence down there was kind of more important today than an hour of rehab.”

Rodgers officially was listed as limited in practice. He hasn’t missed any game time due to the injury, which he suffered in Week Five against the Giants. He hadn’t practice on any of the last three Wednesdays before today, but he really didn’t do much of anything this week, either.