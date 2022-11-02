Aaron Rodgers practicing on a Wednesday for first time since Week 5

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed any playing time due to his right thumb injury, but he has been missing at least one practice a week.

That appears to be changing in Week Nine.

According to multiple reporters on the Packers beat, Rodgers is on the field today participating in a Wednesday practice for the first time since Week Five.

Rodgers and the Packers have lost their last four games, three of them coming after Rodgers’ injury. In the last three games, Rodgers has completed 64 percent of his passes for 643 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His yards per attempt is just 6.1 over that span.

In more positive injury news, receiver Allen Lazard is practicing after missing last week’s game with a shoulder issue.

The Packers’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.