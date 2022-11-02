Aaron Rodgers practicing on a Wednesday for first time since Week 5

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 2, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed any playing time due to his right thumb injury, but he has been missing at least one practice a week.

That appears to be changing in Week Nine.

According to multiple reporters on the Packers beat, Rodgers is on the field today participating in a Wednesday practice for the first time since Week Five.

Rodgers and the Packers have lost their last four games, three of them coming after Rodgers’ injury. In the last three games, Rodgers has completed 64 percent of his passes for 643 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His yards per attempt is just 6.1 over that span.

In more positive injury news, receiver Allen Lazard is practicing after missing last week’s game with a shoulder issue.

The Packers’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.

7 responses to “Aaron Rodgers practicing on a Wednesday for first time since Week 5

  1. Should have paid accordingly for his sporadic practices too. Like Lebron, he’s destroying the team.

  4. Lol. So now this makes the difference that they run the table the rest of the season and the playoffs. Lombardi here we come!

  6. Last week would have been a good time to rest that hand. It’s not like they ever had a chance of winning. Then again, passing for a few yards at a time might not beat the Lions either.

