Andrew Berry: Kareem Hunt’s been excellent, we know he’ll have a strong second half

After Monday night’s win over the Bengals, Browns running back Kareem Hunt said he was ready for anything to happen before the trade deadline passed on Tuesday.

Hunt had been a subject of trade speculation since requesting a trade this summer and that chatter continued right up to Monday’s game, but Hunt remained with the Browns. There was some thought that the result of the game with the Bengals would have some bearing on which way the Browns chose to go at the deadline and General Manager Andrew Berry said at a Wednesday press conference that it had some bearing, but it wasn’t the deciding factor on any decisions.

“Kareem’s been excellent every day he’s been in the building,” Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “We know he’s going to have a really strong second half, continue to help us win games like he did Monday night.”

Hunt had 11 carries for 42 yards and four catches for 30 yards in the 32-13 win and the Browns will be looking for more of that production over the final nine games of the season.