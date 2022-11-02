Andrew Berry: Our belief in Kevin Stefanski is as strong as the day we hired him

Getty Images

The Browns are 3-5 this season after going 8-9 last season, but coach Kevin Stefanski has more support from the team’s front office than he has from some fans.

The Browns believe in their head coach, whether anyone else does or not.

“Kevin has had to navigate some pretty unique circumstances and some pretty difficult circumstances during his tenure as a head coach,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Our belief in Kevin is just as strong as the day that we hired him. He’s smart. He’s a servant leader. He’s creative. We know he has the ability to lead our team to wins. We feel really good. We feel like the locker room is in good hands. We know he pushes our guys. We’re looking forward to playing good football in the second half.”

The Browns are 6-9 in their past 15 games, but Stefanski has face some unique circumstances from Odell Beckham’s departure last season to the trade of Baker Mayfield to the suspension of Deshaun Watson. Watson could make his Browns debut in Week 13.

Jacoby Brissett has started all eight games and has seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Stefanski’s play calling has come under fire in Cleveland, though the Browns are seventh in scoring and sixth in points. Berry isn’t worried about Stefanski’s ability to handle both jobs.

“Kevin has shown that he has the ability to both manage the game and call the offense,” Berry said. “He’s done a nice job under a variety of circumstances as the play caller, and he’s organized and bright enough where he can manage the broader aspects of the job. He’s acutely aware, as really we all are, that as the head coach it’s not just about running the offense or calling the plays; it’s about managing the entire team. He takes that responsibility seriously.”