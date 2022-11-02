Arrest made in Brian Robinson shooting

Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. announced on Wednesday that they have made an arrest in the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

In a release, the department announced that two male suspects carrying handguns attempted to rob Robinson on August 28 and one of them fired at him when he resisted. The two suspects fled at that point without taking any property.

The release goes on to say that a 17-year-old male — who was 16 at the time of the shooting — has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun. They also shared photos and video of the other suspect in the case.

Robinson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and he returned to the Commanders lineup after missing the first four games of the season.