Bears believe Chase Claypool will allow Justin Fields to continue to grow

Getty Images

One of the more surprising pre-trade deadline moves on Tuesday was the deal that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago from Pittsburgh.

While Claypool’s name came up often as a trade candidate, the Bears were not seen as a potential landing spot. They traded Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in deals that seemed to point to the team building assets for the offseason, but the Bears sent a second-round pick to the Steelers as part of the Claypool deal.

After the deal went down Tuesday, Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said he was more comfortable making a move now than waiting for free agency to find a receiver who can help quarterback Justin Fields to build on the progress he’s shown recently.

“I like the way Justin is trending,” Poles said, via the team’s website. “And I think adding another big body who’s physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is violent with the ball in his hands, as well as a blocker, enhances everyone around him. . . . “You can never have enough weapons and guys that help your quarterback gain confidence. I know a lot of the guys are starting to make plays for us. Adding another receiver is going to allow him to continue to grow and gain that confidence.”

Fields has completed 30 of 43 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the last two weeks. The Bears have scored seven touchdowns overall in their last two games, which is a step up from nine in their first six outings and the hope is that Claypool will help the points keep coming.