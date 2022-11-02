Bill Belichick spars with reporters over whether they were “close” to making a trade

November 2, 2022
Bill Belichick has officially become the old man who yells at clouds. Then again, he was yelling at clouds long before he turned 70.

On Wednesday, Belichick had a prototypical exchange with reporters regarding whether the Patriots came close to making a deal at the trade deadline.

Here’s the first relevant question, from the transcript: “You mentioned last week that Eliot [Wolf] and Matt [Groh] would handle most of the business around the trade deadline. What did they convey to you around that time or afterward about how close you came to making a trade?”

“Yeah, we’re done,” Belichick said. “The trade deadline is over, so we’re moving on to the Colts.”

“Were you close?”

“Nothing happened, so we’re moving on,” Belichick said. “I don’t even know what close means. What does that mean?”

“As far as negotiations, as far as the round, the draft pick or a player? Were there extended negotiations?”

“I’ve had conversations that have gone on for months and nothing happened,” Belichick said. “I’ve had conversations that have gone on for six to ten minutes and the trade gets done. I don’t know what that means.”

Why didn’t he just say it’s all hypothetical?

It would be interesting to know whether the Patriots tried to play for a make a deal. Considering the way he raved earlier this year about Chase Claypool, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the Patriots made a run at getting him, and that they were in it long an close enough to get a call when the Steelers decided to trade Claypool to Chicago.

  1. He did say it was hypothetical without using that word. And good for BB because 75% of the public, and 95% of the people who post on this site, have no idea what “hypothetical’ means.

    The Pats are not SB contenders this year. Maybe next year when McDaniels is back as OC but not this year. So no need for the Pats to make any deals unless they would get a ridiculous deal.

  2. Brady and video cameras made his entire career. Horrible with Cleveland, awful with Mac Jones

  4. By the time press conference is done ,the reporters are more frustrated than BB. He loves toying with them.

  6. Just as with asking about roster decisions days in advance of the game, this is something where there’s really no upside to a team providing this information. So, no real reason to even ask it, because it seems silly to think a team will share what it did or didn’t try to do or succeed in doing.

  7. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then the Boston-area media members are stark raving mad.

  8. Has there ever been a more unlikeable coach in NFL history? Colorful is one thing… perpetually rude and crabby is another.

  9. As a Dolphins fan I can still respect his answer to this question, and he’s exactly right. The only way you can measure closeness is if another team took the player you wanted and then you’ll know if your offer was close or way off. And to go down that road on any player you missed out on is to admit you lost a close negotiation or wanted a player you couldn’t afford – neither of which reflect well on you or your current team. His answer makes sense. On to Indianapolis.

  10. It’s not Belichick that’s the mystery, it’s the media’s surprise and indignance at his answers. What Belichick said is the answer. What does the media expect BB to say? Oh, we tried to dump so and so, but nobody would take his contract. Or, we made a run at so and so , but his team wanted a 1rst. Absurd. No HC worth a thing is gonna tell the media that. No matter how many different ways they ask the question. Strange people, these media.

