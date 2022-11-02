Brad Holmes: T.J. Hockenson trade not reflective of our record, but we’re still in the build phase

Getty Images

The Lions traded 2019 first-round pick T.J. Hockenson to a divisional rival on Tuesday and their willingness to deal the tight end to the Vikings suggests that the Lions don’t feel like they’re going to be competing with Minnesota in the near future.

That’s a reasonable assumption given the fact that the Lions are 1-6 and the Vikings are 6-1, but General Manager Brad Holmes said that the trade was not made because the Lions are once again at the bottom of the standings.

“This move was not reflective of our record,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “If our record was reversed and it made sense for us, then we would have still done it. So it wasn’t anything of that nature, but it made sense for us and we just move forward.”

While Holmes suggested that the trade would be made even if the Lions were the team winning the NFC North, he also said that the Lions are “still in the build phase” and they think the capital they received in the trade — a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-rounder with a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder going back to Minnesota — will help with that process.

The Lions were in a build phase when they drafted Hockenson as well and trading him before it’s done raises the question of when the Lions will finally flip to a different phase of their evolution.