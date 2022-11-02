Brandin Cooks misses practice again, listed as questionable for Thursday night

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Disgruntled Texans receiver Brandin Cooks took a second consecutive day off from practice, and it’s unclear whether he’ll play on Thursday night against the Eagles.

The Texans have officially listed Cooks as questionable for Thursday. He missed practice today for what was described as personal reasons.

Cooks tweeted his displeasure after yesterday’s trade deadline passed and he remained on the Texans. It’s clear that Cooks isn’t thrilled about being on a rebuilding team at this stage in his career, although Cooks knew or should have known when he signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Texans in April that they weren’t likely to be a good team.

In addition to Cooks, the Texans also listed linebacker Christian Harris and defensive back Desmond King as questionable. Five Texans have been ruled out: Defensive back Grayland Arnold, defensive lineman Maliek Collins, wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Neville Hewitt and defensive lineman Justin McCray.

3 responses to “Brandin Cooks misses practice again, listed as questionable for Thursday night

  1. Zero sympathy; he signed the best deal he’s ever going to get and now expecting to be traded so vocally isn’t a good look, good luck, 18mil next year is more than he deserves he shouldnt risk getting cut by holding out And pouting. Pick one. Cash checks.

  2. 2 years for 40 million? How bout you just be the veteran leader for that type of money?

  3. Classic example of “the grass is always greener” mindset. As soon as the team sees some adversity, they want to jump ship. You accepted the money and signed the deal, now clam up and do the job for which you’re getting paid. With that kind of attitude, who’d want to trade for you anyway?

