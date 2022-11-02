Brandin Cooks misses practice again, listed as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

Disgruntled Texans receiver Brandin Cooks took a second consecutive day off from practice, and it’s unclear whether he’ll play on Thursday night against the Eagles.

The Texans have officially listed Cooks as questionable for Thursday. He missed practice today for what was described as personal reasons.

Cooks tweeted his displeasure after yesterday’s trade deadline passed and he remained on the Texans. It’s clear that Cooks isn’t thrilled about being on a rebuilding team at this stage in his career, although Cooks knew or should have known when he signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Texans in April that they weren’t likely to be a good team.

In addition to Cooks, the Texans also listed linebacker Christian Harris and defensive back Desmond King as questionable. Five Texans have been ruled out: Defensive back Grayland Arnold, defensive lineman Maliek Collins, wide receiver Nico Collins, linebacker Neville Hewitt and defensive lineman Justin McCray.