Posted by Josh Alper on November 2, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT
The Bills made a couple of moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline and General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about another potential addition to the roster during a Wednesday press conference.

Whether through linebacker Von Miller‘s lobbying or the general fact that the team is in prime position to make a Super Bowl run, the Bills have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beane said there were a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but that the Bills would definitely do their homework on a player with Beckham’s ability.

“OBJ’s a heck of a talent,” Beane said, via WIVB. “If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that.”

There have been differing reports about when Beckham will be ready to play with the timeline varying from the middle of this month to the middle of December. With teams other than Bills also expected to have interest in his services, waiting until that happens may not be an option if someone views Beckham as a must-have for the stretch run.

3 responses to “Brandon Beane: Of course we’d look into Odell Beckham Jr.

  1. The Giants want him. Let’s see play with Daniel Jones or Josh Allen? This should be a quick and easy decision for OBJ.

  2. I think he wants the Rams to re-sign him. I know Von’s been wanting McBeane and the Bills to sign him but cap wise, it may be tough, especially with Hines & Marlowe added at the trade deadline.

  3. Based on the Rams standing pat at the trade deadline, and the terrible performance of our offensive line, I don’t think the Rams will be in the equation. We won’t be making a Super Bowl run this season. If we get him it will be for next year.

