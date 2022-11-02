Brandon Beane: Of course we’d look into Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

The Bills made a couple of moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline and General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about another potential addition to the roster during a Wednesday press conference.

Whether through linebacker Von Miller‘s lobbying or the general fact that the team is in prime position to make a Super Bowl run, the Bills have frequently been mentioned as a potential landing spot for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beane said there were a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but that the Bills would definitely do their homework on a player with Beckham’s ability.

“OBJ’s a heck of a talent,” Beane said, via WIVB. “If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that.”

There have been differing reports about when Beckham will be ready to play with the timeline varying from the middle of this month to the middle of December. With teams other than Bills also expected to have interest in his services, waiting until that happens may not be an option if someone views Beckham as a must-have for the stretch run.