Brandon Staley says Keenan Allen’s hamstring “not responding” as hoped

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will not practice Wednesday, coach Brandon Staley said.

Allen has played only two games and now his availability for Sunday’s game against the Falcons is in question. The Chargers already know they won’t have receiver Mike Williams, who has a high-ankle sprain.

Allen injured his hamstring in the season opener and aggravated it in practice before the Week 4 game against the Texans. He returned in Week 7 to play 23 snaps and made two catches for 11 yards.

Staley said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, that the injury has not “responded the way that we hoped.”

Receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham cleared concussion protocol.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is making progress, but he remains week to week rather than day to day.