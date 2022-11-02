Chase Claypool: I feel I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 2, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Steelers
Getty Images

Chase Claypool is now in Chicago after the Bears acquired him from the Steelers for a second-round pick.

Claypool met with the media on Wednesday and said he doesn’t have any “bad blood” for anyone in Pittsburgh after the deal.

“It was hard to take offense to it because I know it’s just the nature of the business,” Claypool said in his press conference. “It’s not like I was like, ‘Oh, I want to get out, I want to get out,’ or, ‘I hope I do.’ I was just letting the cards play how they were played.”

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Claypool had a strong rookie season, catching 62 passes for 873 yards with nine touchdowns. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns as a rookie, too.

Last season, he caught 59 passes for 860 yards with two TDs.

But his production went down in 2022, making only 32 catches for 311 yards with a touchdown. His yards per reception dropped from 14.6 to 9.7.

“I mean, I think I tried a new position this year in the slot,” Claypool said. “I was outside for my first two years and it wasn’t quite the best fit but it wasn’t the worst either. So, I think maybe it actually helped me in terms of being able to play all three positions on the field now.”

Now that he’s with Chicago, Claypool is looking forward to showing more of his dynamic playmaking ability.

“I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year,” Claypool said. “But, I think I’ve been able to show that in the past. And I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin [Fields] to where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me.”

It may take Claypool some time to get fully integrated into the Bears’ offense. But it’s reasonable to think he should be Fields’ primary option by the end of the 2022 season.

15 responses to “Chase Claypool: I feel I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year

  1. Mapletron was a popular player in Pittsburgh.
    Steelers fans may hope he lights it up for the Bears but somehow they still lose every game so that the No. 2 is as high as possible.

  3. Claypool was hampered by the worst OC in the game. It’s tough for WR’s to constantly be asked to turn a 2 yard hitch route into 12+. His OC in Pittsburgh doesn’t understand how to coorodiante or call plays very well.

  4. Tough to show what you can do as a WR without a QB or an OL. He’s talented, but can be really undisciplined at bad times. And then there’s the drops…

    Hopefully a change of scenery will do him good.

  5. As a fellow Canadian I was hoping to be able to cheer Claypool on for years to come in the black and yellow but it is what it is. Wish you luck Chase, and being Canadian should work out for you with those Chicago winters! Go get ‘em

  6. Sorry to tell you, you still won’t have your full Opportunity in Chicago. The Chicago offense consists of running plays and Justin Fields running on broken plays (Which happens a lot)

  8. Claypool routinely mistimes his jumps or stumbles out of his cuts causing some bad looking plays. Hopefully for the Bears he can show much less of that.

  10. I like Pickett a lot as a prospect, but come on. He’s a rookie and it shows right now. Claypool was never putting up 1000 yards this year.

    Fields throws a great deep ball. Now the Bears have two guys on the roster who can actually catch them. I think the trade is great for both sides.

  11. He’s a maddening player. He has all of the talent in the world, but despite his complaints, he has a history of squandering opportunities when given them. He has to be one of the softest players in the NFL when it comes to combat catches. A dude with his size and speed should make more plays, and maybe now he will in a new system. The Steelers were smart to jump on a 2nd round pick for him. They weren’t giving him another contract anyway.

  13. The QB’s aren’t too good on either team, but at least he’ll go from a #3 WR to a #1 WR.
    Dionte and Kenny were getting more opportunities in Pit, he and Mooney will do better in Chicago

  14. The Steelers signed the wrong WR to a long term contract. The Bears got the better receiver.

  15. carpalboss says:
    November 2, 2022 at 4:29 pm
    Sorry to tell you, you still won’t have your full Opportunity in Chicago. The Chicago offense consists of running plays and Justin Fields running on broken plays (Which happens a lot)

    ——————————————————————-

    This may come as a shock to you but this is the reason the Bears traded for Claypool.

