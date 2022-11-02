Chase Claypool: I feel I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year

Getty Images

Chase Claypool is now in Chicago after the Bears acquired him from the Steelers for a second-round pick.

Claypool met with the media on Wednesday and said he doesn’t have any “bad blood” for anyone in Pittsburgh after the deal.

“It was hard to take offense to it because I know it’s just the nature of the business,” Claypool said in his press conference. “It’s not like I was like, ‘Oh, I want to get out, I want to get out,’ or, ‘I hope I do.’ I was just letting the cards play how they were played.”

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Claypool had a strong rookie season, catching 62 passes for 873 yards with nine touchdowns. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns as a rookie, too.

Last season, he caught 59 passes for 860 yards with two TDs.

But his production went down in 2022, making only 32 catches for 311 yards with a touchdown. His yards per reception dropped from 14.6 to 9.7.

“I mean, I think I tried a new position this year in the slot,” Claypool said. “I was outside for my first two years and it wasn’t quite the best fit but it wasn’t the worst either. So, I think maybe it actually helped me in terms of being able to play all three positions on the field now.”

Now that he’s with Chicago, Claypool is looking forward to showing more of his dynamic playmaking ability.

“I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year,” Claypool said. “But, I think I’ve been able to show that in the past. And I’m excited to be able to gain that trust with Justin [Fields] to where he knows if he needs a play, he can come to me.”

It may take Claypool some time to get fully integrated into the Bears’ offense. But it’s reasonable to think he should be Fields’ primary option by the end of the 2022 season.