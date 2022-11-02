Chase Young on his first practice: I feel like a football player again

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young practiced for the first time since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament Nov. 14. The Commanders were happy to have the 2020 second overall pick back, and Young was happy to be back.

“I’m confident,” Young said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I felt good; I felt pretty springy. Just getting back in motion, all the pre-snap reads and things like that. Just feeling like a football player again. Feeling good.”

Young’s return to game action remains uncertain. The Commanders have 21 days to activate Young off the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Commanders coach said it’s “probably jumping the gun” to think he would play Sunday.

“All I know is I’m sticking to my plan,” Young said. “I felt good today. It’s really just day to day. I wanted to play in the first game.”

Young, who wore a brace on his right knee Wednesday, needed a graft from the tendon in his left knee to repair his right knee. That has made his recovery longer.

“I look at it as a test from God. Come back stronger. I ain’t worried,” Young said.

The Commanders play the Eagles on Nov. 14 on Monday Night Football. That is exactly a year to the day since his injury.