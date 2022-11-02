Chris Grier on Bradley Chubb: We anticipate getting a long-term deal done shortly

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a splash move on Tuesday when they acquired edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos.

General Manager Chris Grier told reporters in his press conference on Wednesday that trade talks between he and Denver G.M. George Paton started to really heat up once the Broncos got back from London. But the conversations began a few weeks ago.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to upgrade the roster and do things that would benefit us not just today, but long-term as well,” Grier said. “He’s a 26-year-old player at a premium position. He’s a very good football player.”

From the long-term standpoint, Chubb is currently on the final year of his rookie contract. But the Dolphins certainly don’t view Chubb as a rental.

“When you do a deal like that for a player, you always would like to — from our perspective, when we do business — we would like to have something done,” Grier said. “And we anticipate having something finished up here shortly.”

Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles this season. He has 26.0 career sacks in 49 games since being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.