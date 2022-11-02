Christian McCaffrey named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey because they believe his versatility can lift their offense to a higher level and the running back’s complete bag of tricks was on display against the Rams in Week Eight.

McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter and then ran for a score in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 31-14 win over their divisional rivals. He was the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to pull off those feats in the same game.

Tomlinson was named the AFC offensive player of the week when he hit that trifecta and McCaffrey has followed in his footsteps again. The NFL named McCaffrey the NFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the first time McCaffrey has ever taken weekly honors in the NFL and the 49ers will be hoping that his Week Eight performance is just the start of the big things he’ll bring to their offense.