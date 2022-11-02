Cody Whitehair returns to practice for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears added wide receiver Chase Claypool to the roster on Tuesday and they may also be getting left guard Cody Whitehair back in time to face the Dolphins this Sunday.

Whitehair has missed the last four games with a knee injury, but he was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He’ll practice with the team and head coach Matt Eberflus made it sound like there’s a decent chance that he’ll be activated on Sunday.

“He’s in a good spot mentally,” Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s been working his tail off in the rehab. His strength numbers are good. His jump numbers are good. His velocity, his speed in his jumps is good. We think he’s going to be good.”

Lucas Patrick, who is now on injured reserve, started the first two games that Whitehair missed and Michael Schofield started the last two. If Whitehair gets the green light, his run with the first team will likely come to an end.