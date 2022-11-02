Cooper Kupp sits out Wednesday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on November 2, 2022
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipates Cooper Kupp playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The star receiver did not practice Wednesday as part of his rehab plan for this week.

Kupp has an ankle injury and is dealing with swelling but has no structural damage.

The Rams also held out center Brian Allen (knee), running back Cam Akers (personal) and linebacker Terrell Lewis (rest). Allen has swelling in his knee.

Receiver Van Jefferson (knee) was limited.

Jefferson made his 2022 debut Sunday and played 31 snaps but had no statistics.

