Cordarrelle Patterson returns to Falcons practice

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is on the road back to the lineup.

Patterson went on injured reserve with a knee injury after the fourth game of the season, so he became eligible to return to the active roster after last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. That process got underway on Wednesday when the Falcons designated Patterson for return.

The move opens a 21-day window for Patterson to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period. The team has not said if that will happen in time for him to play against the Chargers in Week Nine.

Patterson ran 58 times for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season.