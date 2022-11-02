Davante Adams limited in practice with illness

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Davante Adams missed two practices last week with an illness. He played 42 of 58 snaps but made only one catch for 3 yards against the Saints.

Now, Adams is on the practice report with an illness again. It limited him Wednesday.

Quarterback Derek Carr remained on the practice report with a back injury, but he was a full participant Wednesday.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) was the only player to sit out the Raiders’ on-field work.

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee), receiver Mack Hollins (heel), tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring/back) were limited.

Waller has not played since Week 5 when he played only eight snaps. He has 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown this season.