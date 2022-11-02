Derrick Henry named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

With quarterback Ryan Tannehill out for last Sunday’s game against the Texans, the Titans needed to lean on running back Derrick Henry.

Did he ever deliver.

Henry has been named the AFC offensive player of the week after rushing for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Tennessee’s 17-10 victory over Houston.

Henry also added a 9-yard catch — one of rookie Malik Willis’ six completions in his first career start.

It was a performance that continued Henry’s string of dominance over the Texans and was the most rushing yards by a player in a game this season.

Henry now has six games with at least 200 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns, which is the most in NFL history.

The Titans will try to keep things rolling a Week Nine matchup against the Chiefs in Kansas City.