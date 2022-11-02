Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and running back Derrick Henry (foot) were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Tannehill, who also was ill last week, missed Sunday’s game with his ankle injury. The one-time Pro Bowler said Wednesday he is unsure whether he will play Sunday.

Rookie Malik Willis made his first career start in Tannehill’s stead, and the Titans won with the help of Henry’s 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) did not practice.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (knee) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) were limited.