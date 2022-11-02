Eagles rule out Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Eagles have issued their injury designations for Thursday night’s game against the Texans.

Only two players are on the final injury report, but both of them have been ruled out for this week. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott are both battling ankle injuries and neither of them participated in practice.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Wednesday if Davis will be placed on injured reserve. He said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that the team is “still sorting through that” and doesn’t need to make a decision right now.

Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu will be on hand at defensive tackle for the Eagles.