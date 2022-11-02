Jaguars believe the trade for Calvin Ridley will make receiver room “stronger”

Getty Images

The Jaguars can talk about being focused on this season all they want, but at 2-6, the rest of this season is about the future. That’s why the Jaguars took a flier on Calvin Ridley.

Jacksonville acquired Ridley for two conditional draft selections. It was a no-risk, high-reward deal for a player suspended through at least this season for betting on games during the 2021 season.

“We feel like we’re getting a really good football player and adding to an already good room,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday, via John Oehser of the team website. “He adds to the guys we have. We just made that room stronger. We’re excited to have the player when we do get him and [excited to] welcome him in here when we do get him.”

In his last full season of 2020, Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

“You’re always trying to better the football team,” General Manager Trent Baalke said. “We felt this was an opportunity to do it and the timing was right. It doesn’t take anything away from this season or what we’re trying to accomplish this year. Our focus is right here, right now.

“We did our due diligence. We’re confident in the work we did. We feel very good about the decision to trade for Calvin.”