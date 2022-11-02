Joe Schoen: “Continuing evaluation” for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

The Giants have been one of the biggest surprises in the league this season as they have overcome pessimistic expectations to post a 6-2 record.

A strong start hasn’t caused a change in the team’s approach to the impending free agency of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, however. General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are in their first year on the job and the plan was to evaluate how both players fit into what they want to build before making any calls about new contracts, franchise tags and the like.

Barkley has shown signs of being the player he was in his first couple of seasons and Jones has avoided the crippling turnovers and injuries that torpedoed his first three seasons, but Schoen said on Tuesday that the team isn’t ready to call an end to the evaluation period.

“There’s nine games left, so it’s an ongoing evaluation for everybody on the roster, not just Saquon and Daniel being UFAs,” Schoen said, via a transcript from the team. “Obviously, those are two important players to where we are right now, but it’s a constant evaluation. We still have nine games left.”

The first eight games have featured plenty of promising developments for the Giants beyond the play of Barkley and Jones. If they continue and the wins keep coming, the radical changes that many thought would come to the franchise in the offseason may never materialize.