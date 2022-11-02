Jonathan Taylor out of practice after aggravating ankle injury

Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is not practicing today after aggravating the same ankle injury that forced him to miss two games this season.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich confirmed today that Taylor hurt the same ankle that has been affecting him for much of this season. Reich said the Colts will continue to monitor Taylor during the week before determining his status for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

After leading the NFL in rushing last season, Taylor got off to a very good start this season, with 31 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown in Week One. But since then he has struggled, failing to score a single touchdown or gain 100 yards in any game.

Deon Jackson, who is second on the team with 30 carries for 100 yards, may see an increased workload with Taylor hurt. The Colts traded backup running back Nyheim Hines yesterday but also have Zack Moss on the depth chart and Jordan Wilkins on the practice squad.