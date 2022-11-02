Kadarius Toney: Feels good to feel wanted, looking forward to opportunity with Chiefs

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney practiced with the Chiefs for the first time since being traded to the AFC West leaders last week and shared his reaction to the trade that landed him in Kansas City.

Toney was a Giants first-round pick in 2021, but had an injury-plagued rookie season and never seemed to be a big part of the Giants’ plans under new head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen before getting hurt again this year. The Giants dealt him to Kansas City for third- and sixth-round picks.

On Wednesday, Toney said he felt interest from the Chiefs heading into the draft and quarterback Patrick Mahomes indicated the Chiefs were trying to trade for the wideout in the offseason. As a result, Toney isn’t looking back to what went wrong with the Giants but is looking ahead to what’s coming his way with his new team.

“I was kind of shocked,” Toney said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity available here. I would say it feels good [to be] pretty much wanted by a team, and I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that. Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here.”

Toney said he is “working toward” playing against the Titans on Sunday night. If he does, it will be his first game action since Week Two.