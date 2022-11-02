Packers once again fail to get an upgrade at receiver

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders
In 2021, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly retired over disillusionment regarding the front office’s failure to accept his input regarding moves the team should make. Since then, they’ve begun to accept his input — even if they don’t really act on it.

Beyond bringing back receiver Randall Cobb, what have the Packers really done to upgrade the position? They sort-of tried to land Odell Beckham, Jr. in 2021, and they reportedly made an effort to get Chase Claypool on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the Packers missed out on Claypool because the Steelers believed the second-round pick from Chicago would be higher than the second-round pick from Green Bay.

Couldn’t the Packers have done a little more, if they really wanted him? Throw in another pick. Add a conditional selection, based on his performance or wins or whatever. Tack a 2024 selection onto the package. Do something to break the tie with the Bears.

If the Packers really wanted him. Maybe they didn’t really want him. Maybe they just wanted to make Rodgers think they tried to get him.

The Packers have been, for 30 years, a draft-and-develop team. They don’t make big moves for established players. They don’t take chances. It likely traces to the lack of an owner to provide the impetus or supply ultimate approval quickly and efficiently. But it’s also baked into the DNA of the team.

Draft. Develop. Play it safe. No sudden moves. Slow and steady wins the race.

How often do slow-and-steady teams win a Super Bowl in today’s NFL? Look around the league. Which teams are currently displaying urgency, and which ones aren’t?

The Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, and Vikings are. The Packers aren’t. They never do. Currently, they apparently think it’s enough to make their franchise quarterback believe they’re making an effort.

Even if it’s half-hearted.

  1. The Packers will spend just barely enough to placate their fans and quarterback but in reality they are one of the cheapest teams in the NFL (outside of maybe the Bengals).

  2. Yea those Vikings do things so much better. That is why they have won the North so often, oh wait.

  alvinmack says:
    November 2, 2022 at 9:47 am
    The Packers will spend just barely enough to placate their fans and quarterback but in reality they are one of the cheapest teams in the NFL (outside of maybe the Bengals).

    ——————–

    Top paid QB, LT, ILB and CB. It is a salary cap league. Can’t pay everyone and sign everyone.

  4. When you’re paying your QB 60 mil per, and in a cap hell that will rage for years because of that 1 contract, how many invested WRS do you think they can be competitive for?

    They should have fleeced Denver in a Rodgers deal like I said, 2 years ago, and they’d be well on their way with a new QB, a youth movement and a very deep roster, being a viable SB contender for years to come.

    Instead, they let Rodgers control the narrative like Brady is doing in Tampa.

    They were warned.

  6. I really think both the Packers and Rodgers want a divorce. A bad season will make that a lot easier for everyone.

  7. Draft. Develop. Play it safe. No sudden moves. Slow and steady wins the race.
    ==========

    They spent a ton of money on the defense. (Za Smith, Preston Smith, Amos, Douglas, Campbell)

    What good has that done?

  alvinmack says:
    November 2, 2022 at 9:47 am
    The Packers will spend just barely enough to placate their fans and quarterback but in reality they are one of the cheapest teams in the NFL (outside of maybe the Bengals).
    ________________________________________________________________________________________

    Tell me you’re stuck in 1995 without saying it…The Bengals are in the top 10 for cap dollars allocated this year. Meaning 20 other teams are “cheaper” than they are. They have for the last decade used nearly every cap dollar they had available to use.

  11. The Packers will spend just barely enough to placate their fans and quarterback but in reality they are one of the cheapest teams in the NFL
    ============

    And yet they’ve been competitive for the overwhelming majority of the last 30 years…….

  12. So the brains want the Pack to take the couple draft picks they got for the best WR in the NFL, and trade them away for Claypool. Nope

  13. Rodgers is the most unpopular star in the NFL and right up there with Kyrie Irving as the most unpopular in all of sports . His diva attitudes have rubbed the Packers front office for a very long time many think and i agree this is was a plan designed to make him realize he’d be wasting his last few years in GB and demand a trade it’s a brilliant plan .

  15. You missed a hanging curveball, Mr Florio;

    Reggie White and Charles Woodson are two of the top FA signings of all-time, and cornerstones of the Packers only Championship teams the last 30 years.

  16. One thing missed in the article is the effect of the salary cap. Big contract money went to Rodgers, Bakhtiari, Clark, Alexander, Jones, Campbell and Smith. Whether all were wise or not can be debated. The Packers know that those contracts will once again handcuff them in free agency next year so not much talent will be coming from that route. So the draft picks become much more important. I may not like it as a fan but it is a reality not mentioned here.

  17. Expecting the Packers to make a trade to placate a star or show everyone else they’re now “all in” is what other teams do. Remember the fans who were upset when GB didn’t get Julio or AJ Green? How’d that work out.

    You stick to your plan and offer what’s fair and if it doesn’t work, oh well. The NFL today is too often viewed from the lens of the gambler (just sweeten the pot – ignore the plan) and I’m shocked so many fail to realize that.

    I’m Ok with GB not making the playoffs this year. And I’m OK to see these young WRs grow the second half of the season to show the team what it has in them.

  18. Given all the problems with this team, one average to above average receiver wasn’t going to help them much.

  19. Rodgers is the problem, not the receivers. Rodgers could make any receiver look like an All-Pro. Key word: Could. Those days are gone, and yes it can happen overnite.

