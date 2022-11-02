Raheem Mostert: Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson trades are thrilling

Getty Images

The Dolphins were busy heading into Tuesday afternoon’s deadline and they wound up adding pieces on both sides of the ball before it passed.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb came from the Broncos in a trade that sent a first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver. The Dolphins filled the void in their backfield by dealing for running back Jeff Wilson, who was a teammate of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert in Miami.

After the deals went down, Mostert expressed his happiness about both playing with Wilson again and adding Chubb to the team’s defense.

“You know, it’s thrilling,” Mostert said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com. “Honestly, to get some players on a team that you feel that can contribute. . . . We’ve got two good players coming in. . . . Jeff Wilson, it’s going to be great to have him in the backfield with me. . . . Bradley Chubb coming in as well is exciting. You know the type of player that he is. He was a captain over there on the Broncos’ squad. So, yeah, it’s gonna be fun to get those guys in and show them the way of how we roll. This is going to be fun.”

Winning would be the most fun for Miami and the Dolphins made moves that they believe will increase their chances of getting those results over the final nine games of the season. The first test of that theory comes in Chicago on Sunday.