Report: Rams turned down multiple trade offers for Cam Akers

Getty Images

After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon?

It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are working with Akers’ agent in the hope that he will play again for the club in 2022.

Akers has been out of practice and missed the last two games over what’s been termed as “philosophical and football-related differences” that exist between Akers and head coach Sean McVay.

But while the Rams want Akers back, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday that Akers feels playing for the Rams again in 2022 isn’t in the best interest for his NFL path. But, the relationship between the parties is still amicable.

Akers has rushed for 151 yards in five games, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. He’s started two contests.

The Rams also have Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown, and Ronnie Rivers on their roster at running back.

Los Angeles’ offense has struggled in most phases this season, as the team is 28th in points scored and 30th in yards. But it’s been especially poor in the run game. The club is 31st at 479 yards and 31st in 3.3 yards per carry.