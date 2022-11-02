Russell Gage, Julio Jones miss practice, but Akiem Hicks, Carlton Davis return

Getty Images

Receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

The Bucs have listed Jones on their injury report every week except Week 1. He has missed 13 of 25 practices and been limited in 10 others.

Jones has played three games this season, including Week 8, and has six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Gage has had hamstring, back, hip and knee injuries this season. The Bucs have listed him on their practice report every week except Week 7, and he has missed eight practices.

In seven games, Gage has 29 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), offensive guard Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) also were out of practice.

Tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and receiver Mike Evans (ankle) were limited.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) were full participants. Davis hasn’t played since Week 6, while Murphy-Bunting last played in Week 5.

Hicks has been out since Week 2.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was not on the practice report, fully participating in Wednesday’s practice. Last week, Brady had a limited practice Friday as a rest day.