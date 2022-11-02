Ryan Tannehill: I’m trying to get myself ready to go this week

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was back at practice on Wednesday, but he’s not sure if he’ll be able to play Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

While Tannehill’s dealing with an ankle injury, he was also listed on last week’s practice report with an illness. But Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday that the ankle issue, not the illness, kept him out of the Week Eight victory over the Texans.

“The sickness sucked,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, “but I would have been able to get through that one.”

The quarterback was a limited participant in the day’s practice, noting he has to be able to move around well in order to play this week.

“Do my job, protect myself, and be able to not be a statue back there, right? Because that is not going to be an effective way to play a game, to not be able to move at all,” Tannehill said. “[I need to] be able to move around in the pocket, evade a rush, get outside if I need to, that type of stuff.”

Tannehill admitted he was disappointed to miss last week, which ended his streak of 49 consecutive starts.

“I obviously wanted to try to be out there, as I still do. We dealt with what last week was, and unfortunately I wasn’t able to go and I’m trying to get myself ready to go this week,” Tannehill said. “I needed the time and wasn’t able to do my job or to protect myself, so I wasn’t able to go.”

Tannehill has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.