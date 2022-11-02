Sean McVay doesn’t rule out releasing Cam Akers

Getty Images

The Rams weren’t able to trade running back Cam Akers. Now, they’re trying to figure out how to coexist with him, at least until the window opens again in March for trading him.

To no surprise, coach Sean McVay glass-half-fulled his way through the subject on Wednesday. Ultimately, however, McVay didn’t rule out releasing Akers.

“That’s a possibility, but like I said, I think the first option is weigh some of the different things that we put out on the table in terms of what it could potentially look like, let’s address how we got here and, and where my responsibility falls within the framework of those types of things, and see what’s next,” McVay told reporters.

McVay claimed that Akers said clearly that he wants to be part of the team moving forward. However, Akers didn’t practice on Wednesday, with personal reasons given as the basis for Akers missing the session.

The simple reality is that the Rams are stuck. Akers wanted out, and he quite possibly still wants out. One league source scoffed at the report that the Rams “turned down” multiple trade offers for Akers. As the source explained it, it was the other way around, with the Rams desperately making proposals to other teams that consistently were rejected.

Now, the Rams have to hope they can rebuild the bridge with a player who was led to believe that the bridge would be obliterated. They may have no choice but to release him — unless they’re willing to pay him to not play for the balance of the season, before trying again in March to unload him onto a new team.

Akers last played on October 9, in a 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.