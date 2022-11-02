Sean McVay “encouraged” by conversation with Cam Akers

Getty Images

Rams running back Cam Akers has not played in the team’s last two games after airing “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay, but the Rams did not trade Akers before Tuesday’s deadline and McVay said on Wednesday that he’s had more promising conversations with Akers recently.

McVay said he was “very encouraged” about his communications with Akers and said of the situation that led to the impasse with Akers that he found “nobody was necessarily at fault, but it could have been handled better.” He added that he was left with the impression that Akers wants to return to the Rams and that they are working through ways to make that happen.

“As far as playing on Sunday, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but we’re working through some different things,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “After we had that conversation, got a couple different things that are some options that we can potentially do moving forward. And we’ll have clarity on that as far as getting him back working with this group, or if that means exploring other avenues.”

The Rams rushing offense has been subpar all season and getting it going is a priority for the team whether Akers is going to be part of the solution or not.