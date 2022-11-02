Six days after subpar game, Devin White declines to talk to reporters

Getty Images

He was the NFC’s defensive player of the month for September. He definitely won’t be the NFC’s defensive player of the month for October. On the second day of November, reporters approached Buccaneers linebacker Devin White with questions about a less-than-stellar showing on Thursday night against the Ravens.

“I’m good,” White said when approached by reporters during an open locker room session, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Coach Todd Bowles said White was loafing on at least one play during the game, although Bowle refused to call White a loafer. White also was manhandled by Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp said in the aftermath of the game that the Buccaneers should rescind White’s status as a team captain.

White, a first-round pick in 2019, has a fully-guaranteed salary for 2023 of $11.706 million. The Buccaneers coaches and players continue to support him. His performances will nevertheless be the subject of constant scrutiny for the rest of the 2022 season.