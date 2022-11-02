Stadium effort may have forced Daniel Snyder’s hand

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Wednesday’s surprising news regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders will spark speculation as to the reason for the decision to try to sell the team.

Maybe someone finally persuaded Daniel Snyder that it’s in his own best interests and the best interests of the league for him to sell. Maybe someone in Snyder’s family (his wife and/or his kids) made it clear to him that the only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich.

Here’s one theory, from someone who routinely moves in league circles. A new owner will likely be handed the site of RFK Stadium for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in D.C. Snyder, on the other hand, has no chance of getting anything done. No public official, from either side of the aisle, will want to deal with him.

There likely will be more than a few suitors. From Jeff Bezos (who didn’t try to buy the Broncos) to Josh Harris (who did, and who would have paid $5 billion for it) to Matt Ishbia (who also did) to various private equity/hedge fund billionaires who aren’t widely known. (Remember, private equity/hedge fund billionaires, the only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich.)

Regardless, and as the source said, there will be “no shortage” of bidders for the Commanders. That’s very good news for Commanders fans who very much want there to be a shortage of Snyders, as soon as possible.

23 responses to “Stadium effort may have forced Daniel Snyder’s hand

  2. Elon Musk should buy it and change the name to the Washington Muskrats! Cute but also dangerous!

  3. And Congress on the verge of releasing a report that probably stinks to high heaven. He sees the writing on the wall..

  4. They should break the record for highest price ever for a US team of any time. This will in turn drive up the value of every other team. Certainly gives motivation to the Irsays, etc to want him out (he does need to be out of course).

  5. Snyder threw a grenade at Roger with his supposed claims of “dirt” and Roger struck back!! I bet Beezy was involved….

  14. Kinda miss the rivalry our teams had at one time. Be a refreshing change and one their fans deserve.

  15. Snyder is the black knight in Monty Peython…..they are going to have to cut off both his arms and both his legs 1st….meanwhile he’ll be chanting to other NFL OWNERS Goodell and Congress “ it’s only a flesh wound!!”

  17. Washington Muskrats? Very funny! Could Elon be stupid enough to do it? Yes!!! {Refer: Twitter at $54.20/share}

  18. Jeff Bezos conceptualized and built a company that employs 1.5 million people. His company benefits hundreds of millions of people with low prices and deliveries to their front doors. Yet some people here who never created a single job, and never did a single thing to benefit anyone, think that it clever to criticize him.

  19. Bezos will be the next owner of the Seahawks. He has all the local connections. He’s a patient man. He loves the Hawks. Just makes sense. So give him a couple years and he’ll buy the team at around 6.5B.

  20. You better believe if Snyder walks away the tax payers will have to pay. It’s the way the NFL works.

  22. Al Davis knew that every old school owner would lose out to deep pocketed billionaires who could make new stadium deals.

    His son was able to solve the riddle with the help of other owners.

    In the end.. Snyder isnt able to get a new stadium deal done.. hence he loses out to somebody who can.

