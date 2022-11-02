T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 30 Dolphins at Lions
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota.

“I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”

Hockenson said he’s already at work at learning the language of the Vikings’ offense.

“I’m grinding. I got in last night and they gave me my iPad,” Hockenson said. “I’m trying to learn this offense as much as I can. There’s a lot of ins and outs to it, but football is football. This will be my fourth offense now that I’ve been in throughout my career, so just learning new terminology.”

One major change for Hockenson is his place in the NFC North standings: The Lions have finished last every year Hockenson spent in Detroit, and are in last place now. The Vikings are in first place, and now Hockenson is part of a playoff race for the first time.

6 responses to “T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

  1. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.” He sounds depressed.

  2. It’s ok, the Lions are just returning a favor from the Vikings for allowing them to move up 20 spots in the first round of the draft.

  5. This has to be one of the most moronic trades i think i can remember. It makes ZERO sense for the LIONS.

  6. “Playoffs?! PLAYOFFS?!!!” – Jim Mora ..Seriously though, must be nice to get traded to a divisional leader.

